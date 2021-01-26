Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

