Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 160.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

