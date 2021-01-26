ethArt (ARTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ethArt token can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00007115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ethArt has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. ethArt has a market cap of $655,457.66 and approximately $1.19 million worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

ethArt Token Profile

ethArt is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

Buying and Selling ethArt

ethArt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using US dollars.

