Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $245.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $232.39 and last traded at $213.09, with a volume of 96490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.81.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,182,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.