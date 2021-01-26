EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.34. 436,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 276,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EverQuote by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

