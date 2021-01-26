Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 307.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

