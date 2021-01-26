Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 307.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.