EveryCoin One Day Volume Tops $315,853.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 100.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 104.3% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $315,853.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

