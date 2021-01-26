Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 8.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $141.04. Approximately 2,620,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,990,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 71,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

