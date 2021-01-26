Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.