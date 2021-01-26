Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.58 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,757,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

