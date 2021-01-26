Excalibur Management Corp Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $42,556,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

