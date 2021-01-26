Excalibur Management Corp Has $507,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,457.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

