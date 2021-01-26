Excalibur Management Corp Invests $208,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,203 shares of company stock valued at $181,266,207 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $426.64 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of -507.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.