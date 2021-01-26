Excalibur Management Corp Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,808,000 after purchasing an additional 147,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after acquiring an additional 284,570 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 405,687 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

