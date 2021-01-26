Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 124 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

