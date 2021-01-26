Excalibur Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

NYSE:MA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.94 and its 200-day moving average is $331.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

