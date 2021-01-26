Excalibur Management Corp Sells 600 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

