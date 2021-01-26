Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

NYSE:EXN opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.85% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

