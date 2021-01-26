Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,136 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 68,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WRE opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.