Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 522.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 500,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

