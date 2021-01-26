Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 63,616 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $730.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

