Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in First Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THFF opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $554.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

