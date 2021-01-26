Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $298,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $978.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

