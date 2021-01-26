Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,153 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $78.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

