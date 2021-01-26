Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Hawkins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hawkins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

