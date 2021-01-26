Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

