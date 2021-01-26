Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

EFSC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

