Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $416,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HNI. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

HNI stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

