EXMO Coin Price Hits $0.0036 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $8,543.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069905 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00845809 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006820 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051006 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.65 or 0.04378157 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015431 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017725 BTC.
EXMO Coin Token Profile
EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EXMO Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
Buying and Selling EXMO Coin
EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
