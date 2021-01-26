EXMO Coin Price Hits $0.0036 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $8,543.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EXMO Coin is https://reddit.com/