Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,793.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,645.42 ($34.56) on Friday. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,764.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,847.17. The company has a market capitalization of £24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, for a total transaction of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

