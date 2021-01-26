Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Extendicare Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.76.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

