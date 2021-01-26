F.N.B. Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

FNB opened at $10.41 on Monday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

