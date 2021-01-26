F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 100 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.