F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.42 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.32-2.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.16.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,403 shares of company stock worth $3,886,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

