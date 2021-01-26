F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.32-2.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,482. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.16.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

