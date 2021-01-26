FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,897. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

