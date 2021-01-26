FC Advisory LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,573. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.