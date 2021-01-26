FC Advisory LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,398. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72.

