FC Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,348 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.65. 20,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

