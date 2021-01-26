Fetch.ai Tops One Day Volume of $10.07 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $71.10 million and $10.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

