Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Insider Sarah MacAulay Acquires 20,195 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 20,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).

FJV stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

