Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $32.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.