FIO Protocol Trading Down 6.2% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $782,343.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00046936 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

