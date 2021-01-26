Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $249,623.80 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00065048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003946 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003610 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003081 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

