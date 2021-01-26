Firo Market Cap Reaches $46.47 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Firo has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and approximately $108,415.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00012564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,249.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.32 or 0.04162258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00414241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.35 or 0.01318914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00538308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00424882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00268293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022946 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,470,072 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.