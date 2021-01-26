First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.86 on Monday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

