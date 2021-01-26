First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,029.48

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,029.48 and traded as low as $3,010.00. First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at $3,125.00, with a volume of 19,963 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of £859.43 million and a PE ratio of 60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,081.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,029.48.

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

