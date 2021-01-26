First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,304,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.60% of First Horizon worth $42,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

