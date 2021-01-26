First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. 6,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.