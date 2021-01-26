First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Director Robert A. Mccallum Sells 10,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,000.

Robert A. Mccallum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$175,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$17.79 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

